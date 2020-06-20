GENERIC: Park
Stock photo

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) - A large mass of grasses and other vegetation has been swept into a western Michigan lake, creating what one professor calls a "bizarre" floating island.

Norton Shores photographer Joe Gee shot video of the floating vegetation Thursday in Muskegon Lake using an aerial drone.

Alan D. Steinman, director of Grand Valley State University's Annis Water Resources Institute, says the floating vegetation is almost certainly the result of record-high water levels and resulting shoreline erosion.

He tells the Detroit Free Press that he's perplexed because the floating plants appear not to typical shoreline vegetation, such as reeds. Steinman says it's "bizarre."

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.