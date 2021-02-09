The Saginaw County Health Department is calling just over 1,000 people to secure appointments for their first large scale neighborhood vaccination clinic.
"You'll get a phone call from us, working from our registration list,” said Christina Harrington, Saginaw County Health Officer. “We have well over 30,000 individuals 65 and older in this current priority group that are waiting to be vaccinated."
They're working through that massive list in order of age with the oldest first.
On Thursday, there will be 24 vaccination stations surrounding the Dow Event Center Arena. Those 80 and older, with an appointment, will be able to drive in one way, and drive out the other with a vaccination.
They're able to make a clinic of this size happen, after receiving an increased allocation of doses.
Harrington said a drive through model is the safest way to administer these doses.
“We are going to do drive through clinics to the greatest extent possible within our communities to be able to minimize the risk of covid." She said.
This clinic will get shots into the arms of a significant amount of people, but Harrington still wishes the county was receiving more doses.
“It would be great to have 30,000 doses and we just keep working off that list,” Harrington said. “Unfortunately, we're also at the mercy of what the manufacturers can give to each state on a week to week basis."
She says the amount differs from week to week, but hopes to be able to continue large scale clinics.
