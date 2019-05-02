Millington Police are issuing a warning after a couple vehicles were gone through, and a “large sum” of money was taken.
The police department said that from 7 p.m. on April 30 through 6 a.m. on May 1, two vehicles were targeted, and rummaged through.
The vehicles were near each other, but on different streets, according to police.
Investigators said it appears someone, or a group of people were just checking doors on vehicles and were able to find the money.
Police also said "This type of activity usually goes with the suspects being younger. Parents, please keep an eye out and if your child suddenly has an expensive new item or has a more than usual amount of money, ask them where they got it from."
If you have any information, contact the Millington Police Department at 989-871-2412.
