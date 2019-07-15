A truck crash shut down a road in Thomas Township Monday morning.
Gratiot Road near north Thomas Road in Thomas Township was shut down just after 9 a.m. for a crash.
A box truck carrying food products flipped on its side.
The road was shut down as crews worked to get the truck upright.
No one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.