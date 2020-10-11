A portion of Buttles Street in Midland is closed due to a water main break.
City officials said Buttles is closed between Jerome Street (M-20) and Gordon Street as crews work to fix a large water main break.
Water service has also been shut off to the Pathfinder Commons and the Midland County Services building.
Water is expected to be restored by the end of the day on Sunday.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
