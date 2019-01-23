Hampton Township is warning of a large water main break on W. Hampton Rd. between Horizon Dr. and Ironwood Estates.
That is directly west of the Bay County Medical Care Facility.
The Department of Public Works is asking that you please avoid the area.
There is no information on when the problem will be fixed at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.