The attorney for convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar said his client did not get a fair sentencing hearing two years ago.
He’s asking for a new one.
"The court below was under the mistaken impression that at sentencing hearing, a judge does not need to be unbiased or impartial," said Jacqueline McCann, Nassar's lawyer.
McCann is asking a Michigan court of appeals panel to grant a resentencing hearing.
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar 40 to 175 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexually abusing young patients.
Judge Aquilina tossed a six-page letter Nassar wrote to the court instead of releasing it publicly.
McCann argues Nassar should be treated like anyone else in the court system.
“From the beginning, the judge was in a sense, holding a political social rally and that she wanted to be the star of that rally,” McCann said.
Assistant solicitor general Chris Allen said those actions aren’t enough to go back and undo the sentencing.
“The judge maybe shouldn’t have said those things and I can’t disagree with you your honor,” Allen said. “But best practice isn’t the same as reversible error.”
Allen said Judge Aquilina had to ease the tension that was building in the courtroom after hearing from more than 150 survivors.
“Looking at what a reasonable person who knows everything that came before, would look at this and say, ‘that’s some frustration’ but that doesn’t mean she’s holding it against him in a way that is improper,” Allen said.
No word on when the panel of judges could decide on the appeal from Nassar.
A ruling could happen within weeks or possibly even months.
