Savannah List’s baby wasn’t due until January 28.
“I didn’t expect this.”
But her son Christopher Allen Hutchinson III had other plans.
The 7-pound, 9-ounce boy arrived at 5:23 a.m. on January 1.
Making him the first baby born at Saginaw’s Covenant HealthCare in 2019.
“It was exciting. That’s pretty cool. Like, just being born on New Year in general is different, you know?”
To celebrate, the hospital provided the family with a gift basket, something that new dad Christopher Hutchinson Jr. appreciates.
“They were really generous with it and they didn’t have to. But I think it’s nice that they do that,” Christopher said.
And another family got a special souvenir from 2018.
“The best possible souvenir you could have I think. She thinks so too,” Corbin Killam explained.
There were 11 babies born at Covenant HealthCare on New Year’s Eve.
Seven-pound, eight-ounce Vada Killam was the last to arrive at 8:21 p.m.
She came into the world fashionably late, she was expected on Dec. 22.
Her parents, Corbin and Erika did not want to have a Christmas baby, but New Year’s Eve is just right.
“On New Year’s Eve there’s always a party for your birthday, so we’ll tell her they’re all for her,” Erika explained.
Vada fell three hours and 39 minutes short of becoming the first baby of 2019 in Saginaw; paving the way for Christopher and his family to have that distinction to themselves.
“Thank you. I’m happy. I’m really glad that he’s OK and I’m OK,” Savannah said.
