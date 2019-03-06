The last Chevrolet Cruze has rolled off the assembly line at a General Motors plant in Ohio where 1,700 hourly positions are being eliminated, perhaps for good.
The factory near Youngstown is the first of five North American auto plants that GM plans to shut down by early next year.
Workers have been gathering outside GM's Lordstown plant Wednesday after their last shift making the Chevrolet Cruze. Some say they don't know what the future holds.
The closings are part of a major restructuring for GM, but they still must be negotiated with the union.
President Donald Trump has said he wants the plant to stay open.
Workers at the Lordstown plant that employed 4,500 people just two years ago are asking GM to give them another vehicle to build.
