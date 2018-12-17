Last month the Burton restaurant closed, and Monday the state’s last remaining Old Country Buffet was shut down.
“The Saginaw Old Country Buffet closed today due to changing market conditions,” stated management from the Texas based company. “It was a difficult decision and in no way reflects the hard work of our team members.”
A sign was posted on the door to the restaurant, which employed about 32 people.
In November the Burton location closed after problems with its lease.
Parent company Ovation Brands is based in Hollywood Park, Texas.
