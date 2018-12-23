If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, you’re running out of time.
Many Mid-Michiganders procrastinated this season but they’re thinking about staying local to find those special last-minute finds.
“I am shopping last minute,” said Cathy MacDonald.
MacDonald isn’t alone in her procrastination.
Bay City’s My Secret Garden was filled with last-minute holiday shoppers including sisters Anna and Raychel Prime.
“We’re with our mom getting last minute stuff and looking around,” Anna and Raychel said.
Floor manager Emil Anaman says he’s not surprised to see such a boom in business just a few short days before Christmas.
“Well they think they’ve got lots of time and I think it just creeps up on them and they’re like oh I gotta buy,” Anaman said.
My Secret Garden is known for their unique gifts and going a step above during the holidays with free gift wrapping.
Anaman says their service is another reason last-minute shoppers love the store because if they didn’t have time to shop, they for sure don’t have time to wrap.
“If you buy a gift a lot of people don’t like to wrap but we do wrap and it’s free and a lot of people like that because wrapping isn’t a fun thing to do but we like to wrap so we’re good,” Anaman said.
Even though most shoppers were in a rush they took the time to stick to smaller stores this holiday season to make sure their dollars were spent locally.
“Local is very important, very important to try to support all our local people here,” MacDonald said.
When asked if they’ll break their last-minute habit for next year, they said probably not.
“I feel like I always find the best stuff last minute shopping because you’re not really pressured too much you’re just getting whatever,” Anna and Raychel said.
If you’re still looking for any last-minute gifts check this week’s Top 5 on 5 to find a great store near you.
