If you headed out to grab a few last-minute gifts today you’re not alone.
The National Retail Federation says more than 7 percent of Americans did too.
Most stores are open to cash in on the holiday rush.
“This was the last gift, I did have other ones for him, I was baking, I don’t know,” said Rita Goul.
Whether the excuse is baking, like Goul, or just not having the time, shoppers were out in Saginaw trying to find those last-minute gifts.
Shopping at the 11th hour doesn’t have an age restriction.
One dad had to give a little incentive to his kids to pick out the perfect gift for mom.
“Maybe when we’re done with shopping for our mom and said we might be able to get each other gifts,” Mila Clay said.
While the Clay family is out shopping, one thing they didn’t need to worry about were long lines.
Shoppers at Fashion Square Mall as well as the Meijer on Tittabawassee Road expected madness on this last shopping day.
“Surprisingly there haven’t been a lot people out, I’ve been kinda shocked,” said Vincent Dupuis.
“Today is really kinda, we take a breath and we’re pretty steady, but it’s nothing that’s out of control,” said Scott Neff, the Meijer store director.
Neff said with Meijer being closed tomorrow for Christmas, shoppers are not only getting last minute gifts, but also last-minute food items for dinner, and with the light crowds, shoppers can spend more time on what really matters during the holidays.
Meijer will only be open until 7 p.m. so if you need to get that last minute toy or apparel item, you don’t have much time.
