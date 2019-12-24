For many, Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland was a stop on their last-minute shopping scramble.
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas but time is ticking.
For last minute shoppers like Candy Holt, they are confident they will find the perfect gift before it's too late.
“How can you not? We will find something,” Holt said.
Holt and her family say the Christmas spirit will help them find what they are looking for here at Bronner's in Frankenmuth.
They say dressing up and feeling festive will help guide the way.
“We just wanted to have fun and every year we buy matching pajamas and go to crossroads and then come here,” Holt said.
Other procrastinators were out shopping as well. Looking for something for themselves, for the family and others out in the stores because nothing ordered today is going to come before Christmas.
“We’re going to try to find a family heirloom since we just got married,” Emily Richardson said. “Find a new snow globe, maybe like a figurine or something.”
“Well amazon’s out of the question soooo…” Tyler Richardson said.
And of course, many stores including Bronner’s will be closed on Christmas.
Holt, her husband and all of her children say by tomorrow morning, after old Saint Nick makes his appearance it will be another great Christmas with the most perfect gifts under the tree.
“It always comes to fast! But we’re ready, we are ready for it,” Holt said.
