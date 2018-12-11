A late antlerless firearm hunt on private land is being planned for 2019.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hunt will be in southern Alpena County, south of M-32, and held Jan. 3-6, and 10-13.
The season is being offered to provide an opportunity for deer management at a localized scale in the bovine tuberculosis (btB) area.
Even if you don’t own property in the area, you are still able to participate.
The DNR’s Hunting Access Program, or HAP, provides access to quality private land across the state to increase public hunting opportunities.
Multiple locations in the southern half of Alpena County are currently available for all hunting seasons, with additional properties being enrolled in a short-term lease exclusively for this January 2019 hunt. Enrolled properties can be viewed by clicking here.
Hunters can take antlerless deer with an unused 2018 deer license or deer combo license or a private-land antlerless license for DMU 487, or with previously issued disease control permits.
Additional tags can be purchased at any DNR license agent through Jan. 13.
Successful hunters can bring their deer to the Alpena or Atlanta DNR deer check stations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. all eight days of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.