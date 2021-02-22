If you feel like we've been in the "deep freeze" lately, you're not wrong.
Temperatures regionwide have been below freezing (32°) and even below zero over the past several weeks.
Good news if you're not a fan of the colder temperatures, we expect to have a stretch of high temperatures reaching above freezing leading into the last week of February!
Here's a look at high temperatures for Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021.
The last 40° day for Saginaw and Flint was back on January 21st, 2020; Houghton Lake was back on December 24th, 2020.
Temperatures expected to stay in the 30s and 40s leading into the upcoming weekend too!
Here's our latest temperature trend.
While we may look like we're turning the corner towards spring, there is still a solid month of winter left for Mid-Michigan this season. Don't put the heavy duty winter gear away just yet!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
