A plane crash this morning near Spencer and Fordney Roads in Fremont Township injured the pilot and three passengers.
Richland Fire Department and Saginaw County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash at just after 10 a.m.
Sheriff William Federspiel said the Cessna 185 left Flint this morning on a flight to Beaver Island when it experienced engine trouble.
The pilot, Peter Mainprize, tried to land the plane on the road and managed to get it to the ground, but then one of the wings caught a power line and it overturned.
The plane crashed in a rural area taking down the power lines. Consumer's Energy also responded to restore service to the area.
Federspiel said all four people aboard were adults and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Along with Mainprize, passengers Cindi Mainprize, Pamela Diment-Flores, and Christopher Flores were transported to Flint Hurley Hospital with bumps and bruises.
