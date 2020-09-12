PORTLAND, Ore. -- A sheriff in Oregon says authorities responded to reports that armed people in rural areas were setting up roadblocks and demanding identification amid heightened tensions caused by wildfires.
Mike Reese, sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon's most populous county, said Saturday that deputies told people such activity was illegal and the roadways remained open. Reese sad authorities have fielded extra patrols.
"The sheriff's office will not tolerate illegal activity of any kind, including civilian roadblocks," Reese said.
Earlier this week authorities refuted rumors that anti-fascist activists were setting fires in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.