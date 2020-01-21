You've heard of law and order but what about law and disorder? It's a podcast with a local deputy and recovering drug addict.
It's a unique relationship between two men with two different perspectives
“So, I started with your usual substances like marijuana, alcohol, maybe some less usual like LSD,” recovering addict Tim Galbraith said. “Eventually I became an opioid addict through a knee injury I had in my early twenties.”
Galbraith started using drugs at the young age of 14 and it followed him into adulthood
“I had very few stretches of sobriety and maybe 6-9 months here and there,” he said. ”New Year’s Eve of 2018 I overdosed on fentanyl I had to be revived with Narcan. That was something that happened a few times.”
It took him getting pulled over for drug possession and a court order to attend families against narcotics to change his life. And that's where he met Lapeer County Deputy Joe Davis.
“Both Tim and I, we actually have a lot in common,” Davis said. “We're both writing books, we both like to write.”
And they both wanted to do more to raise awareness and show support for addicts and recovering addicts.
“Our goal was just to get information out there, resources out there, guests who specialize in certain aspects of what we're talking about,” Davis said.
The podcast has been live for a month and its already helping many, near and far.
“It’s just exciting to get that out there,” Davis said. “We've received voicemails and emails from people across the country showing their appreciation.
“There's a responsibility I think when you get into recovery to help the next person behind you,” Galbraith added.
