Michigan drivers will be required to slow down when passing an emergency, maintenance or utility vehicle that is on the side of the road.
A law signed Thursday by Gov. Rick Snyder mandates that motorists slow by 10 mph below the posted speed limit and, if possible, move over a lane when passing a police or emergency vehicle on the side of the road.
The law takes effect in mid-February and replaces a current requirement that drivers proceed with caution and move over when passing such vehicles.
Violators will be subject to a $400 fine.
Snyder says the law will better protect emergency responders and workers on busy roadways. He says he hopes more Michiganders "will slow down and give a lane."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.