A peace walk took place in Saginaw to unify police and its residents and stand up against the death of George Floyd.
“When I’m gone of this earth, will my daughter be able to deal with the unjust and the evil of this world? So, I try to play my part and see if we can dim that down a little bit,” said Kentrez Frazier, one of the organizers of the Saginaw County peace walk.
The walk took place in Saginaw on June 4 and members of the community and law enforcement came together.
“We got people from all over, different races that have the same view and the same vision for this community,” said Frazier. “So that is huge.”
“What happened to George Floyd, I think that was horrible,” said Danyel Stacy, a participant in the march.
The march went from the Saginaw Children’s Zoo to the Saginaw County Courthouse. Stacy said she wants to do everything she can to make sure her only child doesn’t die at the hands of police.
“His life matters,” said Stacy. “He’s about to be 11 years old and I can’t have that happening to my son.”
Every law enforcement official we spoke to said they were glad to be there.
“Communication is everything,” said Saginaw County Police Chief Donald Pussehl. Being able to communicate and talk about issues before something happens, that what we need to do better.”
“It’s beautiful to see people coming together for something that we have been fighting for for decades,” said Buena Vista Police Chief and Saginaw City Council member Reggie Williams.
“The people we have in Saginaw are great people,” said Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel. “We are a great community. I’m proud of the people of Saginaw County.”
For his part, Frazier believes this demonstration is a positive step in the right direction.
“Right now, already, my heart is just…so I know if it’s doing something to me, it’s doing something to them,” said Frazier. “So, this is awesome. This is amazing.”
