Investigators were called to look into a Cramer Jr. High School student who allegedly was making an online inquiry into how to purchase a firearm.
In a letter to parents, Essexville-Hampton Public Schools administrators said law enforcement and internal computer safety procedures were able to stop the inquiry and quickly identify the student.
“We are fortunate to have an incredible partnership with the Bay County Sheriff Department, Essexville Public Safety Department, and the Hampton Township Public Safety Department,” the administration said. “We will fully investigate all claims in coordination with law enforcement departments. If threats are deemed credible, warranted actions will be taken.”
If a threat is found to be the result of a social media challenge, joke, or other types of pranks, the district said appropriate actions will be taken. False claims of threats or violence may result in criminal prosecution and permanent expulsion.
