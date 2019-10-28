Law enforcement agencies in northern Michigan are investigating counterfeit $100 bills that have been going around.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office is one of the agencies investigating.
The sheriff's office said someone is trying to use these bills to buy merchandise from local businesses.
The sheriff's office released a photo of a woman they believe may have information that can identify the suspects involved.
If you can identify the woman, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-275-5101.
