Threats against law enforcement is all part of the job, according to one local law enforcement officer.
“This is something that law enforcement has dealt with for many years. So it is of concern,” said Michael Cecchini, director of Bay City’s Department of Public Safety.
Last week, federal investigators said they foiled a plot by extremists to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The FBI said the militia group was also attempting to obtain home addresses of local police officers with plans to target and kill them.
“This just brings the message home that law enforcement needs to be aware of the potential threats to themselves and their families while at home,” Cecchini said.
Cecchini has spent 34 years in law enforcement. He said threats against officers is just something they learn to deal with in this line of work.
“You got to stay calm and you got to be rational. But you still have to be aware of your surroundings, look for things that are out of place,” Cecchini said.
Cecchini said extremist groups have never threatened him or his department in Bay City. But earlier in his career, some of his fellow officers were on high alert.
“When I worked in Phoenix, that was the case. And we would do special watches on officers’ homes that have received threats from extremist groups,” Cecchini said.
Cecchini said he hopes things will start to settle down. He said in America, real change comes by way of votes, not bullets. With that said, Cecchini is firmly aware not everyone agrees with his mindset.
That is why he said men and women behind the badge should never let their guard down.
“We still have to live, do our jobs, and just be careful,” he said.
