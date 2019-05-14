Several law enforcement officers were honored Tuesday night.
Some of the officers saved a life this year using Narcan.
Others were shot in the line of duty, like Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.
Some are hostage negotiators or detectives who track down criminals.
But they were all honored by the Saginaw Township Police Department.
“This is one of those lines of work you really need to be a certain type of person to do. You never know, day to day, minute to minute,” Saginaw Township Police Officer Randy Schroeder said.
That is why a moment of silence was held after the police awards to remember the brothers and sisters who lost their lives protecting their communities.
“Gave the ultimate sacrifice. They went out doing their job like they would any other day, but they never went home,” Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said. “We’re also thinking about their families that they left behind.”
Family was a big part of the ceremony. Children watched their moms and dads receive honor and applause; applause that sometimes we forget to give.
