Law enforcement were on-hand at Carrollton Public Schools Thursday morning following an alleged threat.
Carrollton Public Schools said the alleged threat was reported Wednesday evening, although details aren’t being released.
In a message posted to social media, Superintendent Rachel Snell said that law enforcement said it was safe for students to be in session, and an investigation is currently ongoing.
Snell said the incident serves as an important reminder to report anything suspicious to an adult immediately.
