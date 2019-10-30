Vassar Public Schools says a threat made against the six-12 building on Wednesday was not credible, but there is extra law enforcement on-hand Thursday.
The district went into lockdown Wednesday morning, but that lockdown was lifted by 11 a.m.
While details have not been released, the districts reminded parents to “talk to their children about these types of incidents and the serious consequences that can result”.
They are also asking if your students know anything about Wednesday’s incident, to talk to schoo0l officials, or local law enforcement. They can also use the anonymous ok2say@mi.gov, or text 652729.
School officials also have been in contact with the prosecutor’s office and have been meeting with law enforcement officials about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.