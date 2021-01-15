The Michigan State Police, the FBI, Lansing Police and Fire and the National Guard are gearing up for potentially dangerous protests that could start this weekend.
Law enforcement aren't taking any chances with planned protests and threats starting Jan. 17, including proud boys and boogaloo movement members.
"We hope for the best and prepare for the worst. We've seen tons of protests at the capitol over the years especially being the state capitol. But now with the events in DC, and kind of the anger after the election, we want to prepare and should this turn violent, we're ready," Andy Schor, Lansing Mayor said.
Schor pointed out there's fencing around the capitol, boarded up windows on businesses and a heavy police presence.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is concerned about what could happen this weekend.
"There have been literally thousands and thousands of threats to elected leaders in the state of Michigan. So, it's a cause of a lot of concern. I personally believe that we have to start cracking down as hard as possible on the people who are making these threats," Nessel said.
Schor doesn't want a repeat of last spring's occupation of the capitol by armed militia members.
"I'm a supporter of first amendment rights to be able to protest, but as soon as it gets violent, then it's not fine. Then we will not stand for anything that's unsafe for the residents, for those that are downtown, for our city, any destruction, we won't stand for that,” Schor said.
Nessel wants protection beyond one protest on a Jan. 17, she wants safety inside the capitol.
"Now they've decided to go ahead and to cancel session altogether for the legislature next week and I think that's good given the circumstances, but what about the week after that? And the next week?" Nessel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.