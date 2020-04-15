Law enforcement officers are credited with saving the lives of twins.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said deputies were dispatched to a call about a female going into labor on April 6 in Flint.
When Deputy Beagle arrived, he said he found Michigan State Trooper Chiros and Michigan State Trooper Hovey helping to deliver a baby.
Officials said one of the babies was breach, and the umbilical cord was wrapped around its neck. Law enforcement officers were able to free the baby from the umbilical cord and deliver it. When the baby was delivered, it was lifeless. Law enforcement started CPR, and both babies needed medical attention before being taken to the hospital.
TV5 is told both mom and the babies are doing fine.
