BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are at a house belonging to Rob and Anne Minard. Rob is the former chief of staff to Lee Chatfield.
Chatfield, formerly House Speaker, has been under legal pressure following allegations over potential sexual abuse of a teen. However, police did not say what matter the search was related to.
Police were seen entering the home around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The search is part of an ongoing investigation involving the Michigan State Police (MSP). Anne Minard had told a neighbor they had a consulting company and were working a lot in Washington D.C.
News 10 spoke with the Attorney General’s office about their knowledge of the raid at Minard’s home. They were willing to confirm their involvement in the investigation, though not the reason for the search.
A representative for the Department of the Attorney General said, “We are working in conjunction with MSP as part of an ongoing investigation. We will not comment beyond that at this time.”
