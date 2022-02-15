Ex-Michigan House Speaker Chatfield accused of sex assault

FILE - Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, speaks with reporters following the House's approval of a bill that would cut auto insurance premiums on May 9, 2019, in the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. State police in northern Michigan were investigating Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, after a woman accused former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was about 14 years old. The accuser, now 26, filed a criminal complaint with the Lansing Police Department, which referred it to state police earlier this week. Chatfield, 33, left the House in 2020 due to term limits.

 AP Photo/David Eggert, File

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are at a house belonging to Rob and Anne Minard. Rob is the former chief of staff to Lee Chatfield.

Chatfield, formerly House Speaker, has been under legal pressure following allegations over potential sexual abuse of a teen. However, police did not say what matter the search was related to.

Michigan AG's office assisting with Chatfield investigation

Police were seen entering the home around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The search is part of an ongoing investigation involving the Michigan State Police (MSP). Anne Minard had told a neighbor they had a consulting company and were working a lot in Washington D.C.

News 10 spoke with the Attorney General’s office about their knowledge of the raid at Minard’s home. They were willing to confirm their involvement in the investigation, though not the reason for the search.

A representative for the Department of the Attorney General said, “We are working in conjunction with MSP as part of an ongoing investigation. We will not comment beyond that at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.