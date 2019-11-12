The Clare County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a pair in reference to a retail fraud complaint.
The theft allegedly happened about 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Jays Sporting Good, at 8800 S. Clare Ave.
Investigators released a photo of a man and woman regarding the theft.
If you can help identify the people you are asked to contact Deputy D. Aldrich at 989-539-7166 ext. 4324.
