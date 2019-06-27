Law enforcement agencies across Michigan are starting a campaign to crackdown on impaired driving.
Michigan State Police, along with local police departments and sheriff’s offices, is increasing patrols for the first half of July to try and encourage people to get a ride home if they’ve been drinking.
“Driving while impaired is completely preventable as are the deaths and injuries that result from this behavior,” said Michael Prince, OHSP director.
The campaign runs between July 1-14 while officers look out for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
