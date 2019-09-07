It’s the first day officers across the state will begin running to raise funds and awareness for our Michigan Special Olympics athletes.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a week-long event where runners and police officers across the state participate in relays throughout 40 different communities.
The event made a stop in Bay City on Saturday, Sept. 7.
“All the funds go directly to Michigan Special Olympics and what that helps do is so the athletes when they go to their games, they don’t have to pay any money,” said Mark Burch, a Michigan State Police trooper.
To help raise as much money as possible, some runners participate in a non-stop 750-mile relay that starts in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and ends downstate in Detroit.
Mark Uribe is the team captain of the North Travel Team. His team journeys across the northern part of Michigan in a massive trailer.
“That’s how we travel, from point A to point B, everybody here is volunteers, we take a week away time away from our families and our workplaces and we travel through Michigan,” Uribe said.
He said in total there are three travel teams which cover all 40 runs across the state.
For Uribe, the best part about coming to this area is bringing awareness to those who never knew about it in the first place.
“The more towns we go to, we seem to bring people together that normally may not come out but are interested and would like to see us try and bring awareness to the community,” Uribe said.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run will end this week on Friday, Sept. 13.
