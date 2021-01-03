About a dozen republican lawmakers are banding together when congress meets on Wednesday. They say they will refuse to certify some state’s electoral votes.
University of Michigan Professor of Law Samuel Bagenstos shares how this may play out this week.
“It usually is a very straight-forward kind of ritual,” Bagenstos said.
While certifying the election results, both sides of congress typically meet to count and certify electoral votes from each of the 50 states in America.
The process is overseen by the Vice President.
But this year, a moving and growing group is attempting to subvert the American vote including a coalition led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas
“It creates an obstacle and a little bit of a spectacle and little bit of a delay,” Bagenstos said.
Objections from those in the house and senate would force debate and votes in both chambers but it’s unlikely to happen since democrats hold the majority in the house.
“There is a very strong base of the Republican Party of Trump supporters who believe this election was stolen from him,” Bagenstos said.
And even though the objections may not succeed, Bagenstos said this is political theater to reach their voting base.
“They’re playing to the voters who believe this because those are the voters who they are counting on whether to run for president in the future or to run for re-election,” Bagenstos said.
Come Jan. 20, Bagenstos said the Donald Trump presidency will end at noon, but that doesn’t mean a smooth transition for President-Elect Joe Biden.
“He hasn’t been getting all the cooperation he wants,” Bagenstos said. “So, I think Biden is going to face a rocky first few weeks, kind of figuring out how to get his hands on the government. But, yeah, this is all going to be over as a constitutional manner on Jan. 20.”
