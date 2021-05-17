This week marks the one-year anniversary of the flood that swept through many mid-Michigan communities.
Many of the victims are involved in lawsuits against the state and Boyce Entities, who controlled the Edenville and Sanford Dams when they failed in May of last year.
"I had my pencil in my pocket and whatever I had on me and we went out," said Carl Hamann, resident.
A pencil is all Hamann had when he walked away from his home after watching water from the Sanford Dam failure rush towards him.
"If we wouldn't have left, we both would have died. Because the water level came up so fast that water was coming down at about 45 miles per hour," Hamann said.
His house was destroyed and it's a similar situation for Kurt Yockey, a Midland resident.
"There is nothing like being told by the authorities, 'get out of your house now.' And coming back a couple days later and seeing the place that you love is gone," Yockey said.
Mike Callan said his dream home was in Edenville.
"Within a matter of minutes, it was gone and nothing to show for it now, just a big debt," Callan said.
Ven Johnson Law represents about 300 of the thousands of claimants filing lawsuits against Boyce Entities, the dams' owners, and the state of Michigan. They say all of this could have been prevented.
"The feds completely told them for years, 'you've got to do something or it's going to result in this loss of human life and property.' Plain and simple, Boyce Entities weren't making enough profit to pay for the fix, so they just didn't," Johnson said.
Boyce Entities filed for bankruptcy in July of 2020, it was granted last month. Now the case against the state of Michigan is in the court of claims, and likely won't go to trial until 2024.
Johnson is urging Michigan officials to expedite the process and bring closure to the thousands of claimants who are still waiting for justice nearly a year later.
"We need to take into consideration the folks, the victims, who have gone through all of this. Not just a year ago on Wednesday, but continue to go through it every single day here today," Johnson said.
Ven Johnson Law is also calling upon residents, asking them to contact their local, state, and federal government to expedite the litigation.
