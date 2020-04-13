Two out-of-state law firms have donated personal protection equipment law enforcement in Wayne County.
The donation is meant to help protect Wayne County first responders and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Edelson PC in Chicago and Saxena White PA in Boca Raton, Florida teamed up to donate 3,500 face masks, 3,000 face shields and pocket-sized hand sanitizers help deputies in Wayne County.
The PPE was produced by a packaging company in Chicago that transformed its facility to make the protection gear.
The donation was put together by Homeland Security and Attorney general Dana Nessel’s office.
“Wayne County is one of the hardest hit regions in the state when it comes to COVID-19 cases,” Nessel said. “I am incredibly grateful to those first responders who put their lives on the line during this pandemic, and this very generous donation made to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office personnel will go a long way.”
The first shipment of 500 masks were overnighted and arrived on Saturday. The rest of masks were scheduled to arrive Monday.
The face shields and sanitizers are in production and will begin to ship within a week.
