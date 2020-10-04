“That’s a really aggressive ruling of the court reflective of the times that we live in,” said Sam Bagenstos, a U of M Law Professor.
Friday’s ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court says a decades-old “emergency power” law is unconstitutional. That puts nearly 200 Executive Orders issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer into question.
“I think the biggest misconception is that a lot of these orders go poof, right away,” Bagenstos explained.
Professor Bagenstos says don’t expect to put your mask away just yet.
“The mask order, the Safe Start order, the worker protections, all that stuff is likely to remain in place in the near future.”
Bagenstos tells TV5 that’s because some orders were issued under different statues than the one the court ruled on.
“What was not an issue in the case was the many other orders issued under public health statues, including mask orders, distancing orders, which all remain in place untouched by this ruling.”
But right now, Friday’s ruling acts more like a statement of the law, rather than an order.
“The ruling on Friday was just about these two broad statutes and not the public health statutes,” Bagenstos said.
The ruling doesn’t become final for 21 days, that is standard practice.
Bagenstos now expects the case to go back to federal court for a final ruling.
“Until the federal court does that, there’s nothing enjoining the Governor to do or not to do anything.”
