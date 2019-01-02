A state lawmaker is not standing for standing water at a Mid-Michigan cemetery.
The issue prompted complaints from families of the deceased and tough questions from TV5.
Families said Eastlawn Cemetery in Saginaw County flooded so bad they couldn’t access their loved one’s grave.
According to one woman whose husband was killed in action, she first encountered the issue 12 years ago. She spent more than $4,000 to have her husband’s body exhumed and moved him to a different location.
But she never forgot the emotional pain that came with burying her husband a second time.
That is when State Rep. Jason Wentworth, of Clare, got involved.
Wentworth said he has made dozens of calls to the company. The company was on site on Wednesday, Jan. 2 to pump water from the affected areas.
Wentworth said it is a step in the right direction, but this is a problem that needs a long-term solution.
“This is an ongoing problem for the last 12 years. There needs to be a significant change in the way this situation happens in the future,” Wentworth said.
Wentworth went on to say there is nothing in state law that would stop this type of thing from happening.
