A state lawmaker suspected of drunken driving says she made a "stupid mistake" by getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.
Rep. Rebekah Warren, an Ann Arbor Democrat, was arrested by Auburn Hills police and lodged in the Oakland County jail early Friday.
Police say she refused a breath test and declined to give a blood sample until police obtained a search warrant.
Any further action will depend on the results.
Warren has been in the House or Senate since 2007.
(1) comment
To use a phrase she has undoubtedly used often in the last month..."Nobody is above the law". Put her away.
