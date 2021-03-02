With nowhere else to go, a mid-Michigan father took to social media from his vehicle in a hospital parking lot to get help for his son.
“The system of mental health is so broken,” said Jay Gross, father.
Gross said it took more than two weeks and a viral video to get the attention of lawmakers and to find a place for his son to go. He also got the attention of Mary Whiteford, a Republican with the Michigan House of Representatives.
Whiteford said she has passed bills that are supposed to help people going through similar issues. Legislation that is supposed to expand bed access and a phone number people can call to get help and resources. Those resources will be available to people in Oakland County and the Upper Peninsula.
Whiteford is also working on bills to have a number statewide people can use. She hopes even more changes can be made for families dealing with mental health issues, especially for kids.
“He really stepped out there and give them so much credit. He, his wife are hanging in there. I’m trying to figure out what to do and reaching out. I think that’s really important. So it’s been happening. It’s time to start addressing it, to have a forward-looking perspective. So we can make it so other people don’t have to go through the same experience as so many of us have been through,” Whiteford said.
Whiteford said the problem is it’s going to take a while to roll out the mental healthcare expansions. In the meantime, Gross is expected to speak at a House Health and Human Services subcommittee on Wednesday to bring lawmakers a real sense of how big of a problem this is.
