Michiganders may be singing “Closing Time” a littler later than usual.
Lawmakers approved House Bill 4213, allowing bars and restaurants with on-premises liquor licenses to stay open until 4 a.m.
Not every bar is looking to take advantage of the bill because the cost to stay open those two extra hours could outweigh the benefits.
“Me personally, no it wouldn’t be worth it. I don’t foresee that much business, at least my personal business, having much of a sales jump between two and four,” said Rick Revette, owner of Mulligan’s Pub.
Staying open that late comes with additional challenges.
“Two o’clock is plenty long enough for me. Plus, it’s hard enough trying to find employees now. I can’t imagine trying to find employees to work until four o’clock in the morning,” Revette said.
The bill will only come into effect in your area if your local government body votes to allow late night liquor sales.
It’s another tool created to help businesses survive the pandemic.
“I do appreciate it. I understand what the state and legislation is trying to do to help us through these tough COVID times, and we really appreciate that. They allowed us to come out into the streets and that’s been a tremendous help,” Revette said.
Even with the additional help, Revette still hopes for normal life and business to return.
“Praying for that vaccine to come through so we can get back to some normalcy in our life,” Revette said.
To take advantage of the extra hours, bar owners will have to apply for a late-night permit with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and pay an annual $250 fee.
