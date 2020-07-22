COVID-19 has left Michigan with nothing but challenges.
The big issue local lawmakers are tackling is the budget.
The pandemic and the shutdown have meant a huge loss in state funding, 2.2 billion dollars to be exact.
“We were facing a pretty big deficit because of the pandemic,” said Michigan Senator Jim Stamas (R-Midland). “We were and we are still looking at a challenge for 2021.”
Stamas said the biggest issue was making sure education didn’t receive crippling cuts.
And he says with this new budget they accomplished that goal.
“Because both the schools and local governments had put more of a focus directly toward COVID, it certainly helped the efforts in minimizing the impact this year,” Stamas said.
Through dipping into our state’s rainy-day fund, federal aid and an executive order cutting $667 million in state funding this year’s new budget will include:
- $512 million to support schools;
- $200 million to support universities and community colleges;
- $150 million to local governments; and
- $53 million for $500 in hazard pay to teachers.
Legislators approved the new budget 15-1.
“A lot of the things we thought would really impact our communities aren’t being cut as much as we expected even a month ago,” he said. “It was a positive way forward. The next step at the moment is the house to take up the two bills.”
He says most of the cuts would affect restrictive funds and work projects.
