Michigan lawmakers are concerned after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer starts to receive threats over the executive orders.
“People can have any opinion they want, but to threaten someone else is beyond the pale. It is not right and contrary to the principles of our country,” Whitmer said.
Sessions are supposed to resume at the capitol and a protest is expected. Some legislators are worried about the threats of violence and the armed protestors bringing guns.
“A number of my colleagues and myself included are a little nervous about what it’s gonna look like as we go into session. We have asked for increased security because we don’t feel safe with these planned Capitol takeovers,” said Representative Vanessa Guerra (D-Saginaw).
Officials said security will be increased.
Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) said those bringing long guns into the capitol are making the Senate Police nervous.
“The Senate Majority Leader made a statement on the Senate floor denouncing those that were coming in armed and looking dangerous. The Democrats have every right to be concerned, this is their place of work and the gallery is no place for guns and loud noises,” Horn said. “People have the right to say, governor, you shouldn’t do this alone, that voice was drowned out.”
The Capitol Commission has yet to rule on whether to ban guns from the capitol.
“I think that Capitol Commission has it in their ability to limit weapons in the capitol and I think particularly after they were used with threats of violence that now is the time to ban them,” Guerra said.
“I do not want metal detectors in the capitol building. I just don’t want you making all kinds of racket and distracting from the people’s business,” Horn said.
