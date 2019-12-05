State lawmakers are asking the Governor to declare a state of emergency along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
High water levels have caused erosion along the west side of the state.
Lawmakers wrote a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask for statewide support on the issue.
The near-record water levels have caused significant damage to both private and public property, according to Representative Bradley Slagh of Zeeland.
“What we’re witnessing along the lakeshore has been truly heartbreaking,” Slagh said. “Homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed by the effects of wind and water.
The lawmakers are looking for state funding to help repair damages to properties.
11 other lawmakers, all from the west side of the state, signed the letter to Governor Whitmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.