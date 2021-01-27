Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were optimistic about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s calls for unity during the State of the State.
"I thought it was very optimistic in terms of moving forward," said Representative Amos O’Neal.
O’Neal said he thought Whitmer struck the right tone in her State of the State address. Same goes for House Democratic leader Donna Lasinski.
"What was important to me was within the speech was an even better plan to speed vaccine distribution, get our kids back to school with our educators safely, and provide direct relief to families and businesses," she said
Representative Rodney Wakeman, a republican, said he's heard Whitmer talk bipartisanship before.
"Her repeat tonight was about working together,” he said. “There have been many instances however where that has not happened."
Wakeman is quick to point out the republican lead legislature and Whitmer have come together at times during her tenure. He's cautiously optimistic more collaboration will come in the future.
"I’m hoping so,” Wakeman said. “I'm hoping she is better prepared to work with the legislature."
Meanwhile Republican Senator Ruth Johnson thought Whitmer gave a positive speech.
"I'm hoping that the common ground can go both ways and we can get a lot done,” Johnson said. We really need to. The people want and deserve us to get past our differences and do what we need to do to help them right now."
For his part, O’Neal wants his fellow lawmakers in Lansing to follow Whitmer’s lead.
"I think the public wants us as both republican and democrat to work together,” he said. “You know people are hurting. Businesses are hurting. Our economy is hurting. And so, for us to spend time wasting, bickering that's not what we're there for."
