A group of lawmakers and educators got together to figure out how school will look when children return to class in the fall.
“I’ve walked the walk,” said State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy. “22 years in the classroom and also in the last eight as a school administrator.”
Kennedy, of Davison, has worked extensively in the education system so she’s bringing that knowledge to one council created by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
“I have a really deep understanding of the systems of education,” said Kennedy.
The Return to Learn Advisory Council is made up of 25 leaders in healthcare and education. Educators, parents and students will propose ways to safely reopen schools in the fall.
“Every school is its own culture, its own community, and has its own needs, said Kennedy. “So, we have to create something that’s going to be flexible enough that a school can look at the guidelines and say ‘Okay, this is what it’s going to look like in our school.’”
The council will discuss ideas and policies to get students back into classrooms safely, but it won’t be easy.
“We have specialized populations that we really have to take into consideration,” said Kennedy. “Such as students who are immunocompromised or medically fragile.”
Another challenge is how finances will play a part when returning to school.
“If we don’t get additional funding from the federal government, not only are we going to be taking on these challenges, but we’re going to be taking them on with a $700, $800 per pupil deficit,” said Kennedy.
But Representative Kennedy is confident that they’ll be able to serve the 1.5 million of students across the state and they’ll do it with the help of diverse voices from the council.
We need those voices there at the table,” said Kennedy.
