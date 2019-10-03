Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was mainly focused on policies such as criminal justice.
The Democratic governor met Thursday with top lawmakers in the Republican-led Legislature. It was their first meeting in a month, and followed Whitmer's moves this week to sign the budget, veto spending and shift money around.
Whitmer wants legislators to pass a supplemental spending bill.
A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says the budget was mentioned, but the goal was to discuss other legislation, including raising the age at which criminal defendants are treated as adults to 18.
Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich says purpose of the meeting was to "get back on track again."
