A group of lawmakers introduced a bill to prevent, respond, and investigate acts of domestic terrorism.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, helped introduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021.
“The attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month was the latest example of domestic terrorism, but the threat of domestic terrorism remains very real. We cannot turn a blind eye to it,” Upton said. “The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act will equip our law enforcement leaders with the tools needed to help keep our homes, families, and communities across the country safe.”
The bill would strengthen the federal government’s efforts to prevent, report on, respond to, and investigate acts of domestic terrorism by authorizing offices dedicated to combating this threat, Upton’s office said in press release.
The bill would require federal offices to regularly assess this threat, provide training and resources to assist state, local, and tribal law enforcement in addressing it.
You can learn more about the legislation here.
