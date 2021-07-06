Several drive-by shootings in mid-Michigan and across the state have claimed the lives of several young victims this year, and lawmakers are acting in the hope of preventing future violence.
The legislation was inspired in part by the tragic death of a three-year-old boy in Flint who died in October.
“We have had so many drive by shootings and we have lost so many young victims,” Representative Cynthia Neeley said. “We are working hard at the Michigan legislature to make sure Michigan families are safe.”
That work includes a bi partisan group of lawmakers proposing bills to penalize and reduce drive by shootings. It would be called Messiah's Law, named after three-year-old Messiah Williams who was fatally shot as he slept in his bed during a drive by shooting in flint. Four men have been charged in connection to the incident.
“Most important factor I think it’s going to save lives,” Chief Terence Green of the Flint police department said. “It’s going to send a definite message to those individuals engaged in this type of activity that law enforcement across Michigan are not tolerating this type of activity anymore. One life is enough. One too many.”
If passed, the legislation would include additional penalties for those who injure minors when shooting into an occupied area and mandatory life without parole if a child is killed.
Messiah's father Henry Williams is still dealing with the pain of losing his son. But he's hoping the proposed bill named after Messiah will help spare other families from the unbearable heartache.
“It’s not any closure, all we’ll get is justice,” Williams said.
Williams is thanking lawmakers for bringing his family closer to justice for his son who was taken too soon.
“It’s not going to stop unless we do something to stop it,” Williams said.
