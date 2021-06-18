The Michigan House Workforce, Trades, and Talent Committee met to discuss the ongoing labor shortage in Michigan and mirrored across the country.
Getting people back to work and getting businesses the help they desperately need is proving more difficult than anticipated, even leading to pleas.
“Now if you are able, please help Michigan, help the governor, and help your communities return to normal,” said Rep. Beth Griffin. “Go back to the job if you are able, quickly before it disappears altogether.”
The committee heard from business owners across the state. Getting workers back on the job is not as simple as just reopening the doors. Business owners whose wages can’t match enhanced unemployment have to do the jobs themselves.
A Clio-Montrose-area gas station owner said he can’t find anyone willing to work at his station. The shortage of workers is extending his workday.
“I had to work myself 16, 17 hours a day just to keep up with the business. I mean this is, it’s getting ridiculous,” the gas station owner said.
That theme is common throughout the hearing testimony. The 300-dollar federal unemployment supplement is seen by many business owners and lawmakers as a great disadvantage for employers as potential workers are collecting more than most companies can pay.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes lawmakers give employees the ability to hire new workers who can also keep collecting the $300 a week benefit into early September.
The committee chair, Beth Griffin, is demanding the governor end the $300 benefit altogether. At the same time remaining COVID-19 restrictions get lifted at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.