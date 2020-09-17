While sports of all kinds are back in Michigan, some aren't happy with the restrictions.
“The primary objective is to simply allow students, student athletes to play without having to wear masks under their helmets or in high-intensity sports,” said Michigan State Senator Ken Horn said.
Horn co-signed the letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging her to unmask student-athletes.
The letter is calling on the Governor to amend Executive Order 2020-180 which mandates face masks or coverings during athletic competition.
“Anybody that played football, anybody that played sports, will understand the need to be able to breathe unrestricted,” Horn said.
Parents and athletes by the thousands already sharing their opposition to athletes wearing masks and also signing the letter.
“We have parents, football moms that came down to the capitol building to protest, because they couldn't be heard otherwise,” he said.
The senators agree, wearing a mask while on the sidelines in close physical contact makes sense and should be encouraged.
But they say requiring athletes to mask up while competing is a penalty too much to suffer.
A price too big to pay.
“Michigan Wolverines and the Spartans are forced to play with masks, while the Buckeyes are not, certainly see a disadvantage there," Horn said.
The letter states, "To be forced to restrict one’s breathing by order of the government while engaging in an otherwise healthy activity not only makes the activity more difficult, but it also could threaten the health and safety of our athletes, especially for those who may have underlying breathing issues, such as asthma."
But if masks are medically advantageous, why not cancel the playing instead of the masking? Horn says parents, coaches and athletes are smart enough to decide that for themselves.
